Bo'ness drink driver attacked partner for not giving him his car keys

Picture Michael Gillen. Falkirk Sheriff Court exterior.

Lee McBride (39) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to assaulting his partner at an address in Little Carriden on July 31. He also admitted drink driving on the same date, giving a reading of 89mcg of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 22 mcgs.

Ann Orr, procurator fiscal depute, said: “During the afternoon of July 31 the accused and his partner had attended a friend’s house and had been drinking alcohol. They had been dropped off at their home at 8pm. The accused then indicated a wish to go out and drive. His partner told him it wasn’t a good idea because of the amount of alcohol he had taken.

"She tried to stop him taking the car keys. She was sitting on the living room sofa and the accused came up to her, took hold of her legs and pulled her down onto the floor. He then grabbed her with one hand by the neck. She shouted at him and was then able to break free.

"She advised her neighbours the accused had the intention of going out in the car – they looked out and saw the car was gone. Police subsequently attended and began an area search to trace the accused. Shortly thereafter the accused was seen driving back to a point close to his home. He was spoken to by officers and was required to provide a roadside specimen which was positive.”

Sheriff Eric Brown read a letter from McBride’s partner, which stated she did not want a non-harassment order put in place and was trying to reconcile with him. She said they had been together for many years and nothing like this had ever happened before – she put it down to him drinking too much alcohol.

Defence solicitor Simon Hutchison said: “This is his first domestic-related offence and his first drink driving offence. His girlfriend was right to try and stop him driving. He was so drunk he stated he was ‘mortal’, which is extremely drunk.”

Sheriff Brown said this appeared to be a “one off”, adding: “I say that in the hope there will be no repetition of this behaviour.”

McBride, of North Street, Bo’ness, was fined £800 and banned from driving for 16 months.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​