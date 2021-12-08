Bo'ness pill popper attacked police who saved him

Stock photo of Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

Andrew Gray (38) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last week having pleaded guilty to assault and threatening behaviour – uttering homophobic remarks – at Forth Valley Royal Hospital on May 24 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Rose Wilson said: “It was 7.15pm and officers were sent to an address in relation to the accused who was under the influence of drugs. He was initially unresponsive, but conscious and breathing on the sofa.

"He then became volatile towards police and told them he had take 200 tablets. Officers requested and ambulance to attend. The accused was escorted out to the ambulance to be taken to hospital for checks.

"He continued to act in an aggressive manner while en route in the ambulance. He kicked on officer to the chest. Due to this the accused was strapped down for the safety of others.

"On arrival at Forth Valley Royal Hospital a paramedic attempted to speak to the accused and at this time the accused swore at him before being taken into the hospital for further checks.”

Murray Aitken, defence solicitor, said: “He is no stranger to the courts and is currently on a methadone prescription. He tells me he was in a really dark place at the time.

"He wasn’t working and he struggles when her is not doing anything, when he has time on his hands. He said it was the lowest he had felt. He was heavily intoxicated at the time given the number of tablets he had consumed and his judgement was clearly impaired.”

Sheriff Craig Harris noted Gray’s previous convictions and placed him on a restriction of liberty order, meaning he will have to remain in his 19 Cadzow Crescent, Bo’ness home between the hours of 7pm and 7am for the next five months.

Mr Aitken stated Gray and his partner had a hotel booking in Edinburgh for Christmas and asked if the restrictions could be lifted for that purpose.