Bo'ness shoplifter claimed death of her brother's partner drove her back into crime

Prow stole the cosmetics from Boots, Central Retail park, Falkirk. Photo by Michael Gillen.

Intoxicated, she made life difficult for shop staff when she tried to leave with goods in her bag and then supposedly suffered a seizure when police came to arrest her.

Prow (28) from Bo’ness, appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to a breach of the peace in Wall Street, Camelon on October 25 and assault and stealing cosmetics from Boots, Falkirk Central Retail Park on November 1.

Sarah Smith, procurator fiscal depute, said: “At around 11pm the accused was within a neighbouring property with other individuals and the noise they were making woke up the witness. She asked the accused to keep the noise down as she was working the next morning. At this point the accused engaged in an argument with the witness. She began shouting and swearing at her, calling her ‘fat’ and engaged in a struggle. Other individuals got involved to break up the struggle and police were contacted.”

As for the shoplifting, the court heard things turned nasty when Prow was stopped from leaving the shop.

The procurator fiscal depute said: "She placed a number of perfume gift boxes into her shopping bag. The witness intercepted her at the door and the accused began to argue with her, pushing the witness as she tried to stop her from leaving.

"She grabbed her by the hair and struck her head on the till. A security guard from the retail park attended. The accused said ‘I’m going to knife you’. Police had been contacted. The accused was traced nearby. She then appeared to suffer suffer some form of seizure and, as a result, medical assistance was sought for her.”

Defence solicitor Murray Aitken said Prow was “no stranger to the courts” but her latest offending was directly related to the tragic death of her brother’s partner – Courtney McNiven – who had died just a few weeks earlier.

"She had also been drinking and ended up taking Valium,” added Mr Aitken. “She is at a loss to explain her behaviour as she was heavily intoxicated at the time.”