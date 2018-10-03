Borders court date for Bo’ness woman

A Bo’ness woman is to stand trial at Jedburgh Sheriff Court after being accused of assault with two other females.

Rebecca Shell (19) of Foredale Road, Bo’ness will face the court with Heather McLaren, (18) of Reston; and a 17-year-old girl from Eyemouth, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

They deny assaulting a fellow female at in Fort Road, Eyemouth, on April 12.

They also pleaded not guilty to a charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner by shouting and swearing. The 17-year-old faces a third charge of assault.

A trial date has been fixed for December 11, with an intermediate hearing on November 27.