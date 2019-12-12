CCTV captures brothers in Bo’ness recycling centre break-in

Two thieving brothers who used stepladders to break into a local recycling centre and steal from a car were sentenced last week at Falkirk Sheriff Court.

William (18) and Joseph Reid (19) were caught via CCTV taking a rucksack containing tools from a locked vehicle parked within Kinneil Kerse Recycling Centre in Bo’ness, with the former also pleading guilty to a string of separate crimes.

William, 33 Thornbridge Road, Falkirk, appeared from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday on his birthday alongside his sibling, of the same address.

The duo had admitted being responsible for the break-in at the Grangemouth Road facility on June 4.

The series of other crimes William committed began on March 2 when he was caught with a knife in Bankside without reasonable excuse or lawful authority.

He then broke into a property in Bankside Industrial Estate on July 12 and stole a chainsaw, charger and charging cable worth £100, as well as a £100 drill set.

The teenager also threw a cup of tea over a staff member at Falkirk Sheriff Court on August 16.

Explaining the July 12 crime, procurator fiscal depute Susan Campbell said: “The property had been locked and secured.

“When a staff member returned on July 14 they noticed that the shutters were open and the office was in disarray.

“The CCTV was viewed and the accused was observed inside. It appeared he had gained access by cutting a padlock and removing a chain from a gate.

“He was also observed with some kind of tool opening the rear shutters.”

William’s defence solicitor said the teen was from a “troubled background” and had drug and alcohol issues.

Defence solicitor Simon Hutchison, representing Joseph, said his client had one previous conviction but no other criminal matters outstanding.

Sheriff John Mundy placed William under supervision for 18 months and made him subject to a five-month, 7pm-7am restriction of liberty order.

His brother’s liberty will be restricted for four months and he will be supervised for 12 months.