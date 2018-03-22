Central Belt drugs duo caged

Two men responsible for the distribution of drugs across Central Scotland have been jailed.

At the High Court in Glasgow today (Thursday) Ross Honeyman was sentenced to four years and ten months in prison, while Craig Scott was given four years, for their involvement in selling Class A drugs to communities across Falkirk and Edinburgh

As part of an intelligence-led operation, officers from the Forth Valley Division Proactive CID executed a search warrant at two addresses in Caledonian Court and Wallace Street, Falkirk, on 2nd March 2017, where they recovered almost 2kg of heroin.

The drugs were worth around £180,000 and both Honeyman (46) and Scott (29) were arrested and charged under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Both then pled guilty to drug offences on 20th February 2018 at Glasgow High Court.

Detective Sergeant Jamie Hughes from the Forth Valley Proactive CID said: “As a result of our inquiries into Honeyman and Scott we established that they were significantly involved in distributing heroin to members of the public across the central belt.

“The intelligence we gathered against the pair allowed us to seize 1.8kg of heroin before it could cause untold harm to the affected communities.

“Tackling organised crime, including drug offences, is one of our top priorities in Forth Valley Division and the sentences handed to Honeyman and Scott reflects our commitment to identifying those responsible for drug dealing and removing them from our streets.”