Champany safety measures to be discussed with Police Scotland

The emergency services rushed out to Linlithgow on Sunday following reports of a two -vehicle crash on a busy route.

One of the vehicles caught fire in the incident, which occurred at around 8.50pm on Sunday (January 27) at the Champany Junction. Firefighters and police rushed to the scene amidst fears of serious injuries.

Thankfully, the incident was not thought to be as serious as first thought.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “There were no injuries to any occupants.”

Steps were then taken to remove the damaged vehicle, which was off the crash scene by 10.20pm.

The route has been the location of a number of car accidents on this wider stretch, including a triple fatality in May involving young visitors from overseas.

And it has emerged that two local politicians, whose constituencies span the route, will be meeting Police Scotland to discuss potential safety measures soon.

MSP Angus MacDonald said: “I am grateful that there have been no injuries on this occasion. It remains, however, that this junction is more often in the spotlight where incidents are concerned.

“My colleague, Fiona Hyslop, MSP for Linlithgow constituency, and I, contacted Police Scotland and both Falkirk and West Lothian councils before this latest accident, and have requested a meeting to discuss this issue and to find a way forward. The safety of our constituents and those visiting our constituencies is, of course, paramount.”