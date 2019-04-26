Child’s birthday gifts snatched from car in Winchburgh

Heartless thieves have been caught on CCTV apparently breaking into a West Lothian mum’s car and stealing her six-year-old son’s birthday presents.

Chris and Liz McWilliams have shared the footage – captured just after 1.50am on April 12 – on social media in a bid to catch the two culprits following the distressing incident in Winchburgh.

Mr McWilliams said a Lego set gifted to their son Rhys from his grandfather was among the gifts in two carrier bags stolen from his wife’s car boot.

Mr McWilliams, who is an architectural manager, said: “They are opportunistic youths who were going round trying cars.”

But Mr McWilliams said he has been left “frustrated” with the lack of communication from police about how their inquiries are progressing.

He said the family “haven’t heard a thing” from officers since calling police about the incident which occurred on April 12, and since handing them the CCTV footage on Thursday, April 19.

The Gazette asked the police for a comment about the incident and they insisted that the matter was in hand.

A spokeswoman said: “Police in West Lothian are investigating following a report of a break-in to a car at an address in Millcraig Road, Winchburgh.

“The incident was reported to police on Thursday. April 12. A number of items were taken from the vehicle.

“Inquiries are currently ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact 101, quoting incident number 1802 of April 12.”