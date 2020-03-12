Controversial dumped tyres near Bridgend Primary set on fire

A heap of fly-tipped tyres near Bridgend Primary school has been destroyed in a blaze, hours after councillors discussed the risks of the illegal dump.

Local Councillor Tom Conn first raised the issue of the tyre dump in August. Partly on the road verge of a narrow road north of Bridgend, the bulk of the tyres were actually tipped onto private land. Since the original dumped load, more and more tyres have been added.

At a meeting of the Linlithgow Local Area Committee last week, Cllr Conn again raised the issue, this time asking Scottish Fire and Rescue if they could help persuade landowners to remove the tyres. Station Manager Gordon McGuire said that any tyre fire was a huge environmental risk but Scottish Fire and Rescue could only act in an advisory capacity to council officers on illegal dumping.

He said the most the fire officers could do was advise private landowners on the dangers but added it was “well nigh impossible” to do anything beyond that. The best hope, he suggested, was to be able to persuade a contractor to remove the tyres – to take them away for mulching for motorway construction.

Cllr Conn said that landowners, the Dalmeny and Hopetoun estates, had disagreed about who owned the dumpsite.

Provost Tom Kerr suggested that a police check of tyre distributors might help if one had paid someone to dump the tyres and uncover the culprit. “A proper business must keep records,” he added.

Cllr Conn suggested the real problem was that fines were too low at £200, to discourage criminal fly-tipping. “The law hasn’t caught up with what’s happening,”he added.

The day after the meeting Cllr Conn discovered that the dumped tyres had been destroyed by a fire.

He drove past the dumpsite and later reported: “There was nothing left, just a smouldering pile. I don’t think the Fire Service could have attended or the blaze would have been out.”

Though within a 100 yards of Bridgend Primary – which prompted initial fears of a fire aired at the LAC meeting – the dump site is on lower ground than the high point of the village and a late night blaze could have gone undetected.