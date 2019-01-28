Crash at Champany Junction

Police and firefighters rushed to a busy route following news of an accident involving two cars last night (Sunday)

One of the vehicles caught fire in the incident which occurred at around 8.50pm at the Champany Junction.

Firefighters and police rushed to the scene amidst fears of serious injuries.

However the incident was not thought to be as serious as first thought. A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: “There were no injuries to any occupants.”

Steps were then taken to remove the damage vehicle which was off the crash scene by 10.20pm.