Crash near Queensferry Crossing

Drivers in two cars escaped with just minor injuries following a collision near the Queensferry Crossing at Junction 1 Scotstound at 7.37am this morning (Wednesday)

One car overturned in the double car smash on the busy M90 route

Queues of traffic formed as the vehicle wreckage blocked all southbound lanes

The route was later cleared and reopened around 08:40pm.

The crash site was fully cleared by 10.20pm

Casualties were checked over and police have now confirmed that there was no need for anyone to receive hospital treatment.