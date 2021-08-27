Crime in Forth Valley down as impact of Covid lessens

Stock photo.

Police Scotland has released its Q1 Management of Information data for the period of ­1 April to 30 June, 2021, which shows that 3,029 incidents were reported, compared with 3,096 the previous year.

Deputy Chief Constable Fiona Taylor said: “While restrictions relating to the pandemic continue to have an impact on the policing needs of our communities, the effect is different compared to the same period last year, when the first lockdown had only recently been introduced and the most stringent measures were in place."

Nationally, there has been a rise in both violent and sexual crime and this is reflected within Forth Valley. The division has seen overall violent crime increase by five additional offences. This rise includes two more attempted murders and six further serious assaults.

There has, however, been a slight increase in detection rates for violent offences.

The overall rise in sexual crime for Forth Valley includes seven more rapes, 20 more sexual assaults and 21 more indecent assaults. Threatening to, or disclosing of, indecent images has also risen from 10-17.

Extensive work to target sexual crime offenders and support victims continues within the division and we report a 1.5 percentage point rise in the overall sexual crime detection rate.

The total number of housebreaking incidents, including attempts, is down from 155 to 62.

Motor vehicle crime also continues to fall, however, fraud mirrors the current national picture and has once again risen in the division from 184-218 reports.

The ongoing work of the division's Proactive Unit in tackling drug crime has seen 17 more offences detected, while overall drug crime has fallen from 528, to 417.

Across Scotland, the number of fatal collisions occurring has risen and in Forth Valley this year, one such incident has been recorded, compared to zero last year. Slight injury collisions have also nearly doubled but there has been a positive reduction in serious injury collisions.

Chief Superintendent Alan Gibson, Divisional Commander for Forth Valley, said: "While I recognise that any rise in crime rates will raise concerns for our communities, we must be pragmatic when comparing this data to the previous year, when lockdown restrictions were at their most stringent.

"It's very encouraging to see positive results in terms of reductions in housebreaking and drug crime and we remain committed to appropriately tackling the issues within our division currently subject to increased reporting.