Daylight robbery in Bo’ness Main Street

Detectives are appealing for help in relation to an investigation into a robbery which happened in Bo’ness on Thursday (November 28).

At about 8.20am a 33-year-old man was approached by a man in Main Street, Bo’ness, threatened, assaulted and robbed of his wallet.

The victim received a minor injury in the attack and was left shaken as a result.

The suspect is described as being a white Scottish male, in his mid-30s, about 5’10” tall, stocky build and was wearing a green waist length parka style jacket with brown fur and jeans. He had a large spot on his chin.

Detective Inspector David MacGregor at Stirling CID said: “This was a shocking crime and not one which is common to the area.

“We are keen to hear from anyone who may have been in the Main Street in Bo’ness yesterday and who can help us identify this suspect. “Anyone with any information can call us at Stirling on the 101 number, and should quote the reference number 0691 28 November 2019. Anyone who wishes to pass on information and remain anonymous can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”