Dog-napper foiled at in Bo’ness robbery attempt

Police in Forth Valley are appealing for witnesses following an attempted theft in Bo’ness cemetery.

A 24 year-old woman was walking her two-year-old Boxer dog when a man approached and pushed her to the ground before trying to steal her pet. The victim held on to the lead and the suspect made off from the scene.

Carriden Cemetery, Bo'ness.

Inquiries are ongoing to trace this individual and anyone who recognises him is asked to come forward.

The incident happened around 7.45pm on Wednesday, September 12.

He is described as white, between 25 and 30-years-old, 5ft 7ins tall with a slim build, clean shaven face and wearing a black baseball cap , black jacket, blue jeans and black trainers.

Boxer dog. Picture: Michael Gillen / archive image.

Officers are also interested in tracing the driver of a white transit van, described as having no writing and dark windows, which was seen in the cemetery around the same time.

Detective Constable Karen Young from Falkirk CID said: “ The victim was left shaken and extremely upset as a result of this incident but thankfully she did not sustain any serious injuries, nor did she surrender her dog.

“We would urge anyone who was in the area of Boness cemetery around the time and witnessed anything suspicious to contact police immediately.

“Similarly if you believe you may know this male or the van, which was seen within the cemetery, then please also get in touch.”

Those with information can contact Falkirk CID via 101. Alternatively an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.