Don’t let your doorplace be their marketplace - that is the warning issued as a new police operation was launched last week.

Police Scotland’s Operation Monarda aims to hammer the message home as increasing numbers of fraudsters pretend to act on behalf of charities and utility companies to gain access to homes.

Rogue traders who take cash then disappear or do shoddy workmanship are also in the sight of specialist officers.

A major publicity campaign is now underwayto promote the operation which runs until June 3 - and will target care groups, shoppers, bank customers and patrons of the Citizens Advice Bureau.

Chief superintendent John McKenzie of Police Scotland Safer Communities said: “We will be carrying out a wide range of activities to reach as many people as possible because bogus callers and rogue traders are indiscriminate.

“ They will call at any house they can, looking to con the occupant and line their own pockets.

“There are simply steps you can take with cold callers- using a door chain or checking their identity by independent means,

“If you are concerned, please don’t feel embarrassed about reporting this to police. It’s only by receiving these reports that we can build a picture of the fraudulent activity.

“Please be alert as these opportunists are making a living from defrauding the public and constantly move from place to place carrying out their con.”