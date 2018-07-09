Female pensioner conned in computer scam

Police have been dealing with another telephone scam which succeeded in extracting a cash sum from a senior citizen.

The case in point involved an unsuspecting 83-year -old Central Belt pensioner last week who agreed to part with her bank details.

The conman caller who claimed to be from a brodband provider had told her that she was owed £250 in compesation as there had been an issue with provision within her area.

He swiftly accessed the details but only to, to his own ends, after removing £750 from her account - prompting the horrified victim to contact police.

Officers advise that this con is widespread and often goes unreported as victims are far too embarrassed to come forward.

It is also stressed that these calls should never be engaged with under any circumstances.