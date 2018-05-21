Female pensioner injured in attempted mugging in Linlithgow

A woman in her 70s was the target of an attempted robbery near Linlithgow Loch on Wednesday.

Police confirmed that two males in their late teens approached a woman on St Ninian’s Way and attempted to take her handbag.

The incident happened around 3pm when the woman was walking through the public car park towards the children’s play area near the lochside.

They failed to take the bag but caused the woman to fall and she was injured.

The suspects ran off in the direction of St Ninian’s Way and the High Street.

They are described as white,, approximately 5 foot 10 inches tall and both of slim build.

One suspect was dressed in full grey clothing with his hood up, and the other suspect was wearing all black clothing also with his hood up.

Detective Constable Jo McCall of West Lothian CID at Livingston said: “The woman has been left understandably very shaken.

“ I am eager to speak to anyone who was in the area and who may have seen any suspicious activity.

“I am particularly keen to trace a woman motorist who assisted the woman as she lay on the ground.

Anyone who has any information that can help our investigation, is asked to get in touch.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101number 2238 of 23rd May 2018, or report it anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.