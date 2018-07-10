Flare drama sparks evacuation in Linlithgow

Bomb specialists rushed to Linlithgow Partnership Centre after an emergency situation caused the building to be evacuated at 1.35pm today (Tuesday)

Police Scotland have confirmed that safety fears were flagged up when a member of the public was believed to have handed in a type of flare to the premises.

The building was then evacuated and guarded by police

A police spokesman confirmed that the building had been emptied

She added: “Linlithgow Partnership Centre was evacuated as precautionary measure following a type of smoke flare being handed in by a member of the public around 1.35pm

“The Explosive Ordnance Disposal have safely removed the item from the premises and the public are thanked for their cooperation during this time.”