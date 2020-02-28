Forth Valley crime stats: Sexual and serious assaults have fallen

Sexual and serious assaults have fallen within the Forth Valley police division, which includes Bo’ness, according to the latest statistics.

Police Scotland’s Management Information figures show that between April and December 2019, the number of rapes reported to officers in the division had fallen by 17 per cent. Indecent and sexual assaults were also 30 per cent lower than the same period last year.

A total of 79 crimes were recorded under new domestic abuse legislation covering coercive and controlling behaviour and this accounted for an overall rise in violent crime in the division. When domestic incidents are removed from the rise in violent offences, the figures show that four more crimes occurred, compared with the previous year.

Across Scotland, more than 1,300 crimes were recorded under the Domestic Abuse (Scotland) Act 2018, which created a single offence which covers the full range of abusive behaviours whether physical, psychological, financial or sexual.

The figures on violent crime show that approximately 1.6 per cent of Scotland’s population have been subject to a single violent incident, with many victims being repeat complainers.

The percentage of the population which has never experienced a form of violence is 97 per cent.

One area that has seen a positive reduction in recorded offences is serious assaults, which have fallen by six per cent, while detection rates for the division remain fairly consistent at 80 per cent.

Overall vehicle crime has also decreased by six per cent within Forth Valley and this is largely attributed to continued cross-divisional work aimed at detering vehicle crime and identifying offenders.

A continued priority for the division is to tackle acquisitive crime and renewed focus is to be given to these crime types following some increases in recorded incidents of robbery and domestic housebreakings. Commercial housebreakings, however, have fallen.

Chief Superintendent Alan Gibson, Divisional Commander for Forth Valley, said: “We have made some encouraging steps in tackling some very significant criminal offences.

“It is very positive to note that serious assaults and sexual crimes such as sexual assault, indecent assault and rape have all fallen. Within our busy town and city centres, we have regular deployments of officers to deter such offences and provide a visible and reassuring presence to our communities.

“We also take robust action against perpetrators of these offences and it is my hope that such action serves as a warning to others who may have looked to commit similar incidents.

“While each area of Forth Valley, like each area of Scotland, is different, we know that 60 per cent of violent crimes involves alcohol and occur during the weekend, predominantly within private residences.

“It is essential, therefore, that we continue to work with relevant partners to tackle alcohol and substance addiction and signpost individuals to the relevant support agencies, while at the same time investigating all crimes with the utmost professionalism and thoroughness to provide justice for victims.

“We note the rise in acquisitive crime and while we will continue to do all we can to tackle incidents such as public space robberies, there are important steps our communities can take to safeguard their homes and businesses from being targeted by housebreakers.

“We have a range of useful crime prevention advice and information available on our website at www.scotland.police.uk/keepsafe.”