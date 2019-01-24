Full extent of charges revealed against former First Minister Alex Salmond

Former First Minister and Linlithgow native Alex Salmond is facing a total of 14 charges against him, it has emerged.

The former First Minister was charged with two counts of attempted rape, nine counts of sexual assault under the Sexual Offences (Scotland) Act 2009 S3, two counts of indecent assault, and one count of breach of peace.

He appeared at Edinburgh Sheriff Court this afternoon (Thursday)

Mr Salmond made no formal plea in court during the petition hearing, which was held in private, and was released on bail pending further examination.

A date for the next court appearance has yet to be set.