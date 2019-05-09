Girl as young as 12 tried to push grown man into Union Canal

Police in Edinburgh are again appealing for witnesses after another cyclist was targeted on the Union Canal cycle path.

Police are again appealing for witnesses after another cyclist was targeted on the Union Canal cycle path.

At around 5.20pm on Wednesday 8th May, a male cyclist was travelling along the canal path at Murrayburn Drive when a girl attempted to push him into the canal.

This attempt was unsuccessful and the cyclist carried on his journey.

Enquiries are ongoing to trace the suspect and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

She is described as white, between 12 and 14-years-old and wearing a black jacket and black trousers.

The girl was also in the company of three boys, all of whom ran off after this incident.

Sergeant Alex Dickson from the South West Community Policing Team: “Fortunately the cyclist was uninjured and did not fall into the canal. Nevertheless, we are conducting local enquiries to trace the female who is responsible.

“We previously saw similar offences take place on this cycle path and one youth was charged as a result.

“I want to make it clear that while this might seem like a bit of harmless fun, the potential for serious injury is very real and as we’ve previously demonstrated, we treat these matters very seriously.”

Those with information can contact the South West Community Policing Team via 101 and quote incident number 2735 of 8th May 2019.