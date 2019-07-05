Grangemouth taxi row leads to damage by Bo’ness man

A violent domestic offender turned into a human wrecking ball causing more than £700 of damage after his partner refused to give him money to pay a waiting taxi.

Jay Warren (24) stormed from room to room, smashing up items as he went. At Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Warren, 7 Brewlands Avenue, Bo’ness, admitted behaving in a threatening manner in Kersiebank Avenue, Grangemouth on May 5.

Jamie Roy, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 9pm and the accused returned to the address in a taxi. He entered the property asking the complainer for money to pay for the taxi. She said she didn’t have any spare and told him to use his bank card. He became very angry at this point and began shouting at her.”

Warren then began destroying everything he could get his hands on.

Mr Roy said: “He began to smash various items in the living room, including a Smart Television, a mirror, a lamp, a high chair and a clothes horse. In the kitchen he pulled out all the drawers and broke the oven door off its hinges.

“He tore the bannister off the wall in the hallway and the main bedroom door had a hole punched through it and light fittings were snapped. Throughout the incident their 11 month-old child was upstairs sleeping in his cot.”

As soon as police arrived Warren’s partner ran outside to meet them, saying “you need to lift him”.

Warren was topless and appeared “agitated and confrontational” before making off from the veranda. He was later traced and arrested.

The court heard Warren had damaged some items he had paid for.

Sheriff Derek Livingston placed Warren on an 18-month supervised community payback order, told him to do 100 hours unpaid work within six months and ordered him to pay £500 compensation at £30 per week to his former partner.

He was also made subject to a non-harassment order to stay out of Kersiebank Avenue for 12 months.