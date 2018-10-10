Hooligan football supporters on Glasgow to Edinburgh train sought by police

Police are appealing for any witnesses regarding an incident that took place on board a train between Glasgow Queen Street and Falkirk on Sunday 7 October.

Between 8.00pm and 8.20pm, a group of Rangers football supporters are thought to have been verbally abusive to passengers.

As the abuse continued, a member of the public decided to film the incident – capturing the use of profanity and offensive language.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have information which could help the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact BTP by calling 0800 40 50 40 or texting 61016, with reference 561 07/10/2018