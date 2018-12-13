Linlithgow business robbed by trio in Mini

Police are appealing for witnesses following an early morning break-in and theft to a business in Linlithgow’s High Street.

The incident happened around 2.45am on Tuesday (December 11) at a fast food shop on the High Street.

The premises concerned was named locally as sandwich chain Subway.

It emerged that three men forced entry to the store and stole a three-figure sum of cash before making off in a small grey car with a black roof, believed to be a Mini.

Inquiries are ongoing to trace these individuals and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Detective Inspector Paul Batten from Livingston CID said: “This break-in is likely to have attracted a lot of attention, despite the early hour, and anyone who witnessed what happened is urged to contact police immediately.

“Likewise, if you can help us identify the suspects, then please also get in touch.”

Those with information can contact Livingston CID via 101 and quote incident number 253 of the December 11. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.