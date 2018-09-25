Linlithgow home was plundered for upmarket accessories

Police are appealing for information after a house in Linlithgow was burgled in broad daylight last Thursday (September 20)

The raiders struck at the Blackness Road property between 12 noon and 3.30pm - and went on the hunt for high priced goods.

They then proceeded to steal a large amount of designer jewellery, watches and handbags.

Constable Kirsty Baxter of the Community Investigation Unit said, “We would like to speak to anyone who saw anything suspicious in the Linlithgow area at time of the offence.

“ In particular we would ask anyone with CCTV footage or Dash cam footage to contact police

“If you have any information regarding this incident please contact us on 101 and quote incident number 2262 of September 20. Alternatively please contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”