Linlithgow man charged with assault and child neglect

A 20-year-old Linlithgow man has been remanded in custody charged with serious assault and child neglect.

Aaron Boles appeared on petition at Livingston Sheriff Court last Friday.

He was charged with one count of assault to severe injury and permanent disfigurement and one of wilfully ill-treating a child in his care.

Boles made no plea and the case against him was continued for further examination.

He was due to make a second court appearance to be fully committed for trial sometime this week.

Anyone convicted of ill-treating, neglecting, abandoning, or exposing a child in a manner likely to cause unnecessary suffering or injury to health faces a prison sentence of up to 10 years.