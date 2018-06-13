Linlithgow man jailed for culpable homicide after death of baby daughter

A Linlithgow resident responsible for the death of his baby daughter has today been jailed after pleading guilty to culpable homicide.

At Glasgow High Court yesterday, (June 12) Traherne Wiliams was sentenced to six years and six months in prison following the deat h of three-month-old Sophia Williams.

A full court report will be included in Firday’s print endition of The Linlithgow Gazette.

Meanwhile Detective Chief Inspector Rory Hamilton of Police Scotland said: “The injuries inflicted upon Sophia Williams by her father left her with significant brain damage from which she could not recover.

“Traherne Williams was in charge of his daughter’s care and wellbeing and his despicable actions robbed her of her future.

“I would like to thank Sophia’s extended family for their support and co-operation and it is my sincere hope that the sentence handed to Williams offers them some form of closure so that they may begin to move on with their lives.”