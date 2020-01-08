Linlithgow pensioner convicted of drink driving

A “mortified” 76-year-old pensioner brought her unblemished driving career to an end yesterday (Tuesday) when she was convicted of drink driving.

Charity volunteer Jean Meldrum was caught over the limit after having a ‘minor bump’ in her tiny Nissan Pixo in Linlithgow.

Livingston Sheriff Court heard that the motorist she collided with at a junction went to Mrs Meldrum’s car to check on her welfare and smelled alcohol on her breath.

Police were contacted and she failed a roadside breath test. At the police station she was unable to provide a further breath sample but agreed to have blood taken for analysis. Her blood count proved to be 180mg of alcohol in 100 millilitres of blood – more than twice the legal limit of 50mg alcohol in 100ml blood.

Mrs Meldrum, of Rivaldsgreen Crescent, Linlithgow, pled guilty to drink driving on July 18, 2019 on Main Street, Linlithgow, at its junction with Falkirk Road.

Darryl Lovie, defending, told the court: “She’s frankly mortified at being here. She’s been married for 50 years and driving for 60 years without any real consequences or incidents.

“At this time she had perhaps been drinking to excess regularly and had a minor bump. She has no experience of the criminal justice system and wishes to extend her heartfelt apologies to the court for placing herself in this situation.”

He said Mrs Meldrum was retired but did a lot of voluntary works for charity and was in a position to pay off a fine at £50 a month.

He added: “The reality of the position is that she’s not driven since the incident and I think the vehicle has been scrapped. She has no intention of driving again.”

Sheriff Susan Craig said it was “inevitable” that Mrs Meldrum would be banned from driving as a result of the conviction. She said the reading was “quite high” so the appropriate period of disqualification was 16 months and the fine £400.