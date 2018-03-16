Linlithgow police to join hub soon

Police Scotland have finally confirmed when they will move from their longstanding base in Linlithgow to a new ‘superhub’ in the town.

Linlithgow’s police station will swop its historic Court Square locationin High Street for Tam Dalyell House at Linlithgow Partnership Centre on Wednesday March 21.

The new headquarters will operate from 9am to 7pm on weekdays.

It will be located beside other community facilities such as Linlithgow’s new library and West Lothian Council’s Customer Information Services.

The council paid £4 million to transform the former County Buildings into a ‘one stop shop’ and it was judged that this would be the best site for a re-working of police provision within the town.

And moves are well underway for the transfer next week according to Police Scotland.

Chief Inspector Liz Macleod, area commander for West Lothian, said: “We are delighted to have relocated to this fantastic new facility which supports our commitment to serve the local community with modern operational policing.

“Having police officers co-located with other community services at the heart of Linlithgow will offer the public easy access to their community policeam and streamline partnership working.”

Police Scotland have also confirmed that the former police station is for sale.

However, the premises is yet to appear on the force’s website which deals with the sale of former police stations dotted across Scotland.