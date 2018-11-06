Linlithgow road rage incident update

A witness appeal in last week’s Linlithgow Gazette has led to police concluding their enquiries in relation to a road road incident.

We reported that officers were seeking information on a clash between two male drivers in Royal Terrace on Monday, October 22.

Police were looking for the driver of a red Land Rover who was said to have grabbed the victim by the throat and pushed him against his red Seat Leon Car.

Police revealed later that they were following a positive line of enquiry, with regard to identifying the man involved.

He has since been traced and police said: “Both drivers have been spoken to.”