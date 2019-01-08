Linlithgow’s Alex Salmond is victorious in legal battle

The Scottish government acted unlawfully while investigating sexual harassment claims against Alex Salmond, a judge has ruled.

Allegations against the former first minister, which he denies, were made to the Scottish government a year ago.

The government has now admitted it breached its own guidelines by appointing an investigating officer who had “prior involvement” in the case.

As a result, it conceded defeat in its legal fight with Mr Salmond.

Mr Salmond’s case focused entirely on the fairness of the government’s procedures and will have no bearing on a separate police inquiry into the allegations, which is still ongoing.

More on this story will appear on Friday’s edition.