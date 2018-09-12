Linlithgow theft probe continues

Officers are still trying to catch the brass-necked thieves who plundered a sports goods stockists in a Linlithgow.

Police refused last week to name the business concerned in line with a request from its owners – but would confirm it was located in Mill Road Industrial Estate.

They have now stated that no arrests have been made in connection with this incident which occurred on Wednesday, August 29.

Entry was forced to the building around 9.25pm and the items were swiftly removed in bulk from the unit.

Police believe that the culprits made off in the direction of units next to the M9 and may have had a vehicle waiting nearby.

Detective Constable Grant Ross from Livingston CID said: “Anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything suspicious should contact police immediately.

They should ring Livingston CID via 101 and quote incident number 3950 “

Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Meanwhile police have revealed more details of the sale of Linlithgow’s historic police station in Court Square.

The closing date for the sale has elapsed and it has been confirmed that a number of potential buyers have come forward.

The offers are now being considered at Police Scotland headquarters.

It was also confirmed that Bo’ness Police Station in Commissioner Street is still on the market.