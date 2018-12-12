Man arrested after disturbance at Linlithgow station

British Transport Police have confirmed that a man was arrested after a dispute with officers at Linlithgow station last night (Tuesday)

It has been confirmed that a 33-year-old man will appear before court, charged in connection to an alleged incident shortly before 8pm.

The man was charged with two offences under Section 38 Criminal Justice and Licensing Act, three charges of assaulting a constable under section 89 of the Police Act and two charges of resisting arrest under section 90 of the Police and Fire Reform Act.

He is set to appear Livingston Sheriff Court today A report will be made for the Procurator Fiscal.