Man attacked with metal pole in Bo’ness

Police in Forth Valley are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault in Bo’ness.

The incident happened at around 5.15pm on Tuesday 30 April near to Jessfield Place.

A 20-year-old man walking from Linlithgow Road towards the Hillcrest area was approached on a footpath close to a convenience store.

The suspects approached the victim from behind and attacked him with a metal pole. The victim fell to the ground and sustained serious leg and facial injuries.

The suspects are both described as white men and were wearing dark coloured clothing and balaclavas covering their faces.

The victim was taken to the Forth Valley Royal Hospital and released following treatment.

Officers are now urging anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information to assist inquiries, to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Donald Rodger from Falkirk CID said: “This was an unprovoked attacked on a young man who has sustained serious injuries as a result of this attack.

“The area is largely residential and I would appeal to anyone who may have been in the Hillcrest or Jessfield Place areas in the early evening on Tuesday 30 April, to come forward.

“Equally anyone who may have any information that can help us trace those involved is asked to get in touch with officers as soon as possible.

“We have had an increase in patrols in the local area since the incident and I would advise anyone who witnesses any suspicious behaviour to report this to police via 101. In an emergency always dial 999.”

Those with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3450 of 30 April. Alternatively a report can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.