Man dies in road crash near Linlithgow

A 71- year-old man has died in a road collision in Linlithgow early this morning (Wednesday June 20)

The incident came to light when passing motorists found a blue Ford B-Max car within a field next to the southbound carriageway of the M9, between junctions 4 and 3 around 1.10am.

The vehicle appears to have struck a tree and the driver was found unconscious within.

Road Policing Officers and the Scottish Ambulance Service attended and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The road was closed until 6.45am.

The victim has not yet been named.

Inquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Sergeant Andy Gibb from the Lothians and Scottish Borders Road Policing Unit said: “Tragically a man has died as a result of this collision and our sympathies are with his family at this time.

“We are still working to establish exactly what has happened and so motorists who were on the road prior to 1.10amon Wednesday and have information relevant to our investigation should contact police immediately.”

Those with information can contact the Lothian and Borders Road Policing Unit via 101 and quote incident number 158 of the 20th June.