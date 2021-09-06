Man robbed in Drumpark Avenue, Bo'ness

Stock

The man was walking near to a shop on Drumpark Avenue at 4.40pm, when he was approached by another man who assaulted him and made off with a small sum of money.

Officers attended and he was taken to Forth Valley Royal Infirmary to be treated for his injuries.

The man responsible is described as white, aged between 20-30 years and of slim build with short dark-coloured hair. He was wearing a white hooded top, grey trousers and white trainers.

Detective Sergeant Shirley Coyle said: “Any witnesses, or anyone with information that may assist our enquiries should contact 101 quoting reference 2465 of 4 September.”