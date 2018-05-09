Missing singer last seen in South Queensferry

Police have issued an appeal after being contacted by the family of a leading singer who was last seen at a South Queensferry hotel around 1am this morning (Wednesday May 9)

Scott Hutchison is originally from Selkirk and was reported missing from Dennistoun, Glasgow earlier today.

Inquiries have established that Scott had visited the Dakota Hotel before leaving the accommodation.

The 36-year-old, who is the lead singer of Scottish indie rock band, Frightened Rabbit, has not been seen since this time and concern is growing for his welfare.

Anyone who knows his current whereabouts is asked to come forward.

Scott is described as white, 6ft tall with a stocky build, dark hair and a thick beard. He was last seen wearing a dark baseball cap, navy blue hooded jacket, grey or khaki trousers, white trainers.

Inspector Graeme Dignan from Drylaw Police Station, Edinburgh said: “We are keen to locate Scott as soon as possible to ensure he is safe and well and would urge anyone who can assist with our ongoing inquiries to come forward.

“If you believe you have seen him since the early hours of Wednesday morning or know where he currently is, then please contact police immediately.

“I’d also urge Scott to get in touch with family, friends, or with police, to let us know he is alright.”

Those with information can contact officers at Drylaw Police Station via 101 and quote incident 0082 of May 9.