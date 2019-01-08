More break-ins in Bo’ness

Details have emerged about two break-ins to business premises in Bo’ness before Christmas.

Police Scotland has confirmed that Sun Kissed tanning salon and Sorocha’s Cheesecake and Coffee Shop both in Grangepans were targeted overnight between Monday, December 17 and Tuesday, December 18.

Entry was forced and cash was taken from both premises and police believe the incidents are linked.

Bo’ness is already at the centre of an enquiry regarding three housebreakings before Christmas - which resulted in three calls to police from householders on Christmas Day.

Anyone with information regarding the Grangepans incidents is asked to call police on 101.