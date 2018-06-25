MP’s plea on refugee families

Linlithgow and East Falkirk MP, Martyn Day pledged his support for refugee rights at a briefing on the global refugee crisis in Westminster.

The briefing was held to mark Refugee Week, a national event which celebrates the contribution of refugees to the UK and encourages a better understanding between communities.

It was hosted by a number of international aid organisaaimed to inform MPs about the ‘Refugee Family Reunion’ Bill currently making its way through the House of Commons.

The briefing included contributions from experts on the child refugee crisis.

These included social worker Marton Bisztrai, who leads SOS Children’s Villages mobile outreach team for child refugees and their families in Hungary.He stressed the importance of keeping displaced families together and protecting the rights of the child to this end.

Mr Day said: “I am proud to support Refugee Week and lend my voice to calls to ensure that children who have escaped war and disaster to seek sanctuary in the UK are not prevented from being reunited with their families.

“I firmly believe that this is an issue the Government must take notice of.

“Our current immigration regulations are unfair and are enforcing the separation of families.”

Alison Wallace, CEO of SOS Children’s Villages UK added: “We would like to thank Martyn Day for showing his support this Refugee Week for children who have found a safe haven here in the UK.”