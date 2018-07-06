New business robbed before opening in Bo’ness

Officers are investigating a theft at a new business concern which was enabled not by forced entry but the simple turn of a key, it is claimed.

Devastated new occupants of the former Town Bistro in South Street have experienced a setback their plans to re-open the concern as the 1884 Kitchen and Grill

The new owner, Sarah Strachan took to Facebook last week to explain her predicament - by stating the sheer extent of the shocking theft.

This included commercial refrigerators and fryers which were simply lifted out of the building by thieves.

She said: “We have not had the best of welcomes to Bo’ness.

“Every item of kitchen equipment which could be stolen was and every everything was vandalised to the point of destruction.

“You can imagine our disappointment at now having to postpone and refit before eventually opening.

“Our landlords- the town’s trustees- unfortunately are not covered by their insurance as the thieves gained access using keys.

Meawnhile a police spokesperson confirmed: “Police in Forth Valley are investigating a break-in to a premises on South Street in Bo’Ness, which took place between the evening of Thursday June 21 and the evening of Tuesday, July 3.

“Extensive damage was caused and a number of items of kitchen equipment were stolen.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 0964 of July 4, or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”