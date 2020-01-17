Police in West Lothian are set to roll out a new call response model which is designed to make better use of resources.

The new scheme frees up officers to deal with the most serious incidents and improves response times, senior police officers believe. Dubbed the Contact Assessment Model (CAM) Police have already met with councillors to promote the project.

A police report to West Lothian Council’s Services for the Community Policy Development and Scrutiny Panel added: “What won’t change is our response to critical and urgent incidents, our focus on protecting the public and most vulnerable in our communities and our officers’ ability to engage and be visible in our communities.”

CAM will change “the way calls are assessed and prioritised to ensure every individual caller gets an appropriate and proportionate response.”

The report added: “Its aim is to significantly improve the experience and outcomes for the public, empower and enable our workforce to make the right decisions.”

The new model will also put in place resolution teams of experienced police officers who can handle incident reports and offer advice and information to callers.

CAM has been rolled out in Dumfries and Galloway and Glasgow city divisions.

Senior police commanders told West Lothian councillors it will improve response times make better use of officer resources. The new response is set to go live in the county in March. In the next few weeks more public information programmes are planned.