Peaceful protest in Bo’ness for Alfie and his family

A peaceful protest is to be held in Bo’ness at 6pm this evening to show solidarity with the family of a terminally ill baby whose plight has sparked international headlines.

Alfie Evans has been the subject of a High Court ruling which has prevented the parents of the 23-month-old baby being flown to Rome for treatment.

Three Court of Appeal Judges backed the ruling yesterday.

Alfie’s life support was withdrawn on Monday but the youngster, who is unconscious has contined to breathe.

Organiser Tina Williamson of Park Lane said: “There was a protest in Glasgow last night and we wanted to hold one in Bo’ness

“We just want people to turn up in Market Square with candles and balloons to show their solidarity for Alfie and his family.”