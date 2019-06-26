Police arrest man following media appeal over Linlithgow supermarket attack

By Clare Grant

Police in West Lothian have arrested and charged a man following an alleged assault in a supermarket car park in Linlithgow.

The alleged incident happened around 7.40pm on Thursday February 14 outside the Aldi Supermarket on Falkirk Road.

It resulted in a 74-year-old man sustaining an injury, which required hospital treatment - after being tackled by his alleged attacker.

The alleged incident was the subject of a widespread witness appeal in the media last week - after the alleged incident came to the media’s attention for the first time.

It has been confirmed that the 55-year-old will appear in court at a later date.