Police called in after golf club thefts

Police Scotland have confirmed that they have launched an investigation after members of a golf club were robbed.

The thefts occurred at West Lothian Golf Club at the panoramic setting of Linlithgow’s Airngarth Hill on Saturday. April 6.

Police were later contacted.

The amount stolen has not been confirmed.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Police in West Lothian received a report of money being stolen from golf bags at a golf course in Linlithgow on Thursday April 11.

“Inquiries into these incidents are ongoing.”

Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to contact police on 101.