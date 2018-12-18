Police comment on recent crime in Linlithgow

Linlithgow’s Inspector Adam Smith has been discussing the unusually high amount of crime which have centred round High Street of late.

We reported how new eaterie Mason Belles had £1500 of alcohol taken under cover of darkness on Friday, November 23.

The thieves took all they could carry in bags where the restaurant’s new decorations had been stored.

Last Tuesday, sandwich chain Subway was robbed of a three figure sum at 2.45am.

CID are still looking for the culprits - and police have confirmed that they are dealing with continuing reports of fake £50 notes which were used at least two businesses.

Inspector Smith said: “We understand that, when incidents are brought to the public’s attention, there may be concerns and discussion about these within the community.

“However, please be assured that Linlithgow remains a very safe place to live and work

“However, fake notes have unfortunately been reported by businesses elsewhere in West Lothian and further afield.

Although we’d urge people who work in retail to remain vigilant all year round, we’d encourage people to be especially alert over the festive period when there is typically an increased number of cash transactions.

“Anyone with concerns is asked to call 101. Or pop into the station.”