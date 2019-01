Officers have stated that a woman who was the subject of a missing person appeal in yesterday’s online edition has been traced.

Police in West Lothian can confirm that 21-year-old Claire McKee, reported missing in Broxburn on Tuesday 22nd January, was traced safe in the Dumfriesshire area around 7.20pm.

Claire became the subject of a search in our area as she is known to visit Linlithgow.

Officers would like to thank the members of the public who assisted with this appeal.