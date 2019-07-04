Police deny reports of car break-ins

Police in Bo’ness have been responding to reports on social media that a number of vehicles have been broken into by a pair of thieves.

The reports suggested that the pair had targeted a number of cars in the town and had made off with valuables stored inside.

These were said to include items of jewellery.

However, police say that officers have not being dealing with any such incidents in the town within the stated timeframe,

A number of premises in Bo’ness have, however, fallen prey to break-ins since the Christmas period.

These have included a number of homes and business premises.