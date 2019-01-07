Police investigate another break-in to business premises in Linlithgow

Officers have confirmed they are investigating an overnight raid on a Linlithgow shop

The business in question is Spar in Springfield Court and the incident took place at 3.25am on Saturday (January 5)

A number of Linlithgow businesses have been broken into in recent weeks including Mason Belles and Subway.

A police spokesperson said: “Entry was forced to the building by the suspects who are believed to have left the scene in a silver-coloured hatchback car.

“Inquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 0558 of 5 January, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”