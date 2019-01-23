Police issue warning about stolen car after Lothian break-ins

Officers have issued details of a van they are trying to trace in connection with a spate of high value burglaries.

Police in Edinburgh are appealing for witnesses following a spate of residential and business housebreakings

Sometime overnight between Tuesday 22nd and Wednesday 23rd January, a home in Buckstone Loan in Fairmilehead was broken into and an Audi A3 Quattro was stolen from within.

The vehicle, which is Daytona Grey in colour and has registration numer S068 NNW, was then used to carry out crimes at three separate locations between 5.15am and 6.15am.

Officers were firstly alerted to a break-in at the JD Sports store at Fort Kinnaird, where various items of North Face, Nike and Under Armour clothing were stolen.

A subsequent report was then received in relation to entry being forced at the Gant premises on George Street, where clothing was again taken.

A third break-in was then reported at the Clarkson Jewellers in West Bow. During this incident approximately £10,000 worth of stock was stolen.

Detective Inspector Bob Campbell from Edinburgh Division’s Housebreaking Unit said: “Those responsible for these break-ins have caused significant damage to the home and businesses they targeted and stole various valuable items, including the Audi car.

“If you have seen the vehicle since the early hours of Wednesday morning, or know its current whereabouts then please contact police immediately.

“Similarly, anyone who remembers seeing any suspicious activity around any of the affected areas between Tuesday and Wednesday, should also get in touch.”

Those with information can contact the Housebreaking Unit via 101 and quote incident numbers 389, 387, 367 or 479 of the 23rd January. Alternatively, an anonymous report can be made to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

