Police issue warning over £40k fraud in West Lothian

Police in West Lothian are investigating after a large sum of money was stolen in a telephone banking scam - and are warning our readers not to engage with the con.

The incident in question involved a 26-year-old woman who was called up by a fraudster at her Armadale home

The con artist succeeded in convincing her that they were from her bank and persuading her and her husband to transfer almost £40,000 into bogus accounts.

Police have urged both members of the public in all the areas we cover to be aware of the considerable risk posed by plausible-sounding callers who harness technology to get what they want.

Chief Inspector Arron Clinkscales said: These fraudsters are extremely convincing and use sophisticated apps which make the call appear to be from a bank or even police, mimicking their phone numbers.

“ They ask that you transfer money or remove it from your account however no bank or police officer would ever make such a phone call or request that anyone do this.

“ If you receive such a call, take details and hang up before calling the bank from another phone, using a number obtained from the phone book or other official source such as letters or statements you already hold.

“Staff at the bank will be able to provide you with advice and confirm that your accounts are secure.”

“Police are working hard to identify these individuals who are preying on members of our communities. I would urge everyone to make sure that all friends, relatives and neighbours are aware of our advice and that they do not feel scared or intimidated in the event they receive such a call or email.

“Simple measures can be taken, like email filters and the Telephone Preference Service, of which more information can be found in the Personal Safety section of Police Scotland’s website, giving advice should you think you have been the victim of this type of fraud.

“Anyone with information that can assist officers with their inquiries into phone fraud is asked to contact police via 101 or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”